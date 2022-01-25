Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / JNU Teachers Association questions delay in appointment of university VC
news

JNU Teachers Association questions delay in appointment of university VC

JNU Teachers Association questions delay in appointment of university Vice Chancellor
Currently M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been the Vice Chancellor since 2016, is holding the charge as acting VC, till the Ministry of Education appoints his successor.(HT File)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 05:14 PM IST
PTI |

The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday questioned the delay in appointment of new Vice Chancellor of the university an year after the previous head's tenure ended.

"In the university system, the position of the Vice Chancellor is an important one. Yet it has been over a year now that JNU, one of the premiere universities of the country, has been functioning without a full time Vice Chancellor. Several other Central Universities that had a similar vacancy have had new appointees. What then explains the delay in the case of JNU?," the association said in a statement.

Currently M Jagadesh Kumar, who has been the Vice Chancellor since 2016, is holding the charge as acting VC, till the Ministry of Education appoints his successor.

"Directives issued by the Ministry of Education and provisions of JNU’s own statutes explicitly forbid Vice Chancellors whose tenures are formally over from taking decisions on policy matters of a substantive nature. Yet, important decisions related to policy matters are being pushed through by the caretaker Vice Chancellor, without any discussion, that have far reaching consequences for JNU in the longer run," the teachers association alleged.

"On the teaching front, while the university moved to online teaching during the Pandemic - despite several requests there was no financial help provided to faculty for purchase of teaching aids by the university. No institutional subscription was provided to faculty for any online platform wherein bigger classes could be easily accommodated. No steps were taken by him to personally ensure that faculty were duly rewarded with additional Earned Leave for working without any break over the past two years," it further said.

RELATED STORIES

There was no immediate reaction from Kumar on the issues raised by JNUTA. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu vc jnuta
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP