Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Karnataka CM Bommai interacts with students at Government Pre University College
news

Karnataka CM Bommai interacts with students at Government Pre University College

As the schools in the state reopened from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Karnataka CM Bommai interacts with students at Government Pre University College

As the schools in the state reopened from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram.

Schools in Karnataka, which were closed due to COVID-19, have now reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from today.

On this occasion, Bommai personally went to Government Pre University College and interacted with the students. He told the students about the safety precautions to take against the COVID-19 during school hours. He also encouraged them to maintain social distancing and hygiene in the school.

"All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," CM Bommai tweeted on Sunday.

Bommai also urged his cabinet ministers to visit the campuses in their districts to encourage the students and teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka puc karnataka schools
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

More than 300 schools reopen in Mizoram

Government is not providing any work from home jobs: Fact Check

Punjab names 10 govt schools after Olympic medalist hockey team players

Over 1,000 govt schools in Odisha will be transformed with modern facilities: CM
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP