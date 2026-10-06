Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday directed officials to explore means to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) training in government schools from Class 6, with support from the Information Technology department and private partners.

Karnataka plans to introduce AI training in govt schools from Class 6 (Handout)

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He issued these directions at a review meeting on the progress of his government's 100-day programmes, recruitments and priority schemes.

"AI training has already started for Class 9 students in government schools. The officials were asked to work toward extending it to students from Class 6," Shivakumar said.

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Google expressed interest in providing AI training in schools, and officials were asked to examine the company's initiatives in Telangana as part of this exercise, according to the CMO statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar also directed officials to identify land for establishing an AI university in the state. Steps are being taken to recruit 956 teachers on an outsourcing basis, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar also directed officials to identify land for establishing an AI university in the state. Steps are being taken to recruit 956 teachers on an outsourcing basis, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing the School Education Department, the chief minister directed officials to organise visits for Class 9 and 11 students from 941 urban schools to progressive farmers' fields.

The students should be provided facilities to stay overnight in villages, including community halls and hostels, and private schools should also mandatorily implement the programme, he said. The programme should be completed by December.

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On the development of 1,000 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Shivakumar directed officials to complete preparations for laying the foundation stones by November 14.

The implementation process has been simplified by authorising deputy commissioners to approve detailed project reports and tenders for KPS, he said.

"The government also plans to develop 100 KPS schools through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, with companies having already shown interest in developing 60 schools."

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Reviewing the Agriculture Department, the chief minister said 25 lakh SMS messages had been sent to farmers under the CM Raitha Chaitanya Agritech Mission.

He directed officials to also send video messages explaining the scheme in a simple manner.

Integration of a chatbot is under way, while preparations are being made to invite tenders for drone and satellite-based crop estimation and digital crop surveys.

Under the CM Negilu Yogi scheme, aimed at promoting farm mechanisation, the JFarm app has been developed. About 2.5 lakh people have already registered to provide services through the platform, and officials were directed to launch the service from November 1.

On promoting agricultural and horticultural exports, the government has set a target of training and preparing 2,000 farmers to become exporters by March 2027, including guidance on certification and other requirements.

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Officials were directed to encourage farmers to take up group farming and provide guidance on scientific processing and storage. Officials should also promote floriculture and identify at least five acres of land for marketing purposes, the CM said.

Reviewing the Animal Husbandry Department, Shivakumar directed officials to develop four protein parks in Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Haveri and Koppal under the Protein Mission.

The government also plans to increase egg production, the CM said, adding that, to address electricity-related problems, a proposal to provide a 50 per cent subsidy for installing solar power systems will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday for a decision.

Noting that a target of ₹25,000 crore investment was set for the 100-day period, the meeting chaired by Shivakumar discussed, approvals have already been granted for 150 proposals worth ₹43,214 crore.

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"A target of ₹50,000 crore in investment has been set for the period up to March 2027. The goal is to create 1 lakh jobs through 200 industries," he said.

A government order has been issued regarding an investment incentive package for industries in backward regions, with an annual subsidy provision of ₹200 crore, he further said, adding the initiative aims to attract investments worth approximately ₹1,000 crore and create 50,000 jobs in these areas. Instruction were given to set a timeline for implementation.

Advanced Aerospace and Defence policy has been approved and will be implemented soon.

A government order has already been issued to incentivise companies that generate significant employment to provide housing near the workplace. Provisions have been made to offer land at concessional rates and capital subsidies.

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A subsidy of 20 per cent of the unit cost, up to a maximum of ₹1 lakh per unit, will be provided.

A notification has been issued to establish an advanced manufacturing cluster over an area of 4,513 acres in Doddaballapur; 2,479 acres are available for allotment, the CMO release noted.

The Jeans Park project has already been launched, and plot allotments are being made.

The tender process for establishing a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at a cost of ₹50 crore is currently underway.

A real-time, GIS-based digital land bank portal covering all 228 KIADB industrial areas is ready. Instructions have been given to make this portal citizen-friendly, the release said.