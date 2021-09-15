Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Karnataka ready to discuss implementation of NEP: Basavaraj Bommai
news

Karnataka ready to discuss implementation of NEP: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state is ready to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and mentioned that a committee has been formed to decide on in for primary and secondary schools in the state.
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state is ready to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and mentioned that a committee has been formed to decide on in for primary and secondary schools in the state.

While offering tribute to M Visvesvaraya on Engineers Day, the CM said, "We are ready to have a discussion on National Education Policy. There are revolutionary changes."

"Committee has been formed as we haven't decided on its implementation for primary and secondary schools," he added.

Earlier this month, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, C N Ashwatha Narayana had commended the policy and had said that it takes freedom of the student to subject level.

On July 29, 2020, the Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

NEP 2020 includes imparting vocational education from class 6 onwards, progress card in place of the report card, 5 3 3 4 structure, multidisciplinary education with easy entry/exit options and academic bank of credit. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj bommai national education policy 2020 karnataka
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC refuses to consider petition challenging JEE advanced eligibility

In a first, arts and commerce students allowed to join IIT Delhi at UG level

Curriculum for civil services must suit India's changing scenario: Minister

MP schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 from September 20
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP