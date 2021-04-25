Home / Education / News / Kashmir University postpones offline post-graduate, undergraduate exams
news

Kashmir University postpones offline post-graduate, undergraduate exams

The University of Kashmir on Sunday postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate examinations for a week in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while it extended the closure of its main campus here by three days.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
A spokesperson of the varsity said the Kashmir University has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.(File)

The University of Kashmir on Sunday postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate examinations for a week in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while it extended the closure of its main campus here by three days.

A spokesperson of the varsity said the university has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.

He said it has also been decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed for three days till Wednesday.

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity's advisory committee chaired in online mode, the spokesperson said.

The meeting, however, decided that online classes, as already notified, will continue to be held by the teaching departments, he added.

The University of Kashmir on Sunday postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate examinations for a week in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while it extended the closure of its main campus here by three days.

A spokesperson of the varsity said the university has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.

He said it has also been decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed for three days till Wednesday.

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity's advisory committee chaired in online mode, the spokesperson said.

The meeting, however, decided that online classes, as already notified, will continue to be held by the teaching departments, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam postponed covid-19 in india covid-19 covid-19 uk variant
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP