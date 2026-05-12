...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kejriwal exhorts NEET aspirants to hit streets, alleges 'political patronage' in paper leak

Kejriwal exhorts NEET aspirants to hit streets, alleges 'political patronage' in paper leak

Published on: May 12, 2026 02:38 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said students affected by the cancellation of the NEET exam will have to resort to mass protests as the government only understands the language of agitation.

Kejriwal exhorts NEET aspirants to hit streets, alleges 'political patronage' in paper leak

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

Kejriwal, in a press conference, alleged "political patronage" in paper leaks, saying the NEET question paper was leaked four times in the past nine years and none of the accused were punished.

"I sympathise with all the students affected by the cancellation of the NEET paper. I know how hard students work for such exams. Coaching is expensive and many families even pawn their jewellery to arrange money," he said.

Calling paper leaks the "biggest betrayal" with the students, the former Delhi chief minister said, "Those who can not prevent paper leak, how would they run the government. It's a case of complete collusion."

 
arvind kejriwal national testing agency paper leak
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / Kejriwal exhorts NEET aspirants to hit streets, alleges 'political patronage' in paper leak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.