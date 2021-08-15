Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal gives nod to Deshbhakti Curriculum for Delhi govt schools

Delhi Government on Saturday initiated the rollout of the Deshbhakti Curriculum which will be taught to students in government schools of Delhi.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Deshbhakti Curriculum is in line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of helping students become true patriots.(HT file)

The Deshbhakti Curriculum is in line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of helping students become true patriots. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the curriculum to Chief Minister.

Kejriwal on receiving the curriculum said, "When we started working on this Curriculum 2 years ago, we did not know how it would be. It is a dynamic and constantly evolving process."

Sisodia while talking said, "The government seeks to combine patriotism with the guidance of teaching and learning in Delhi Government schools.

"While we keep our anecdotal experiences in mind we have to objectively assess if patriotic feelings are actually being instilled in the minds of children. Desh bhakti Curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instill patriotism in young minds," said Kejriwal.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework draws three primary goals that are Knowledge, Values, and Behavior.

