Kerala govt releases books for parents to address children's educational needs

In an innovative initiative, the Kerala government on Friday released a set of books aimed at empowering parents to support their children's education-related requirements from pre-primary to higher secondary levels. The books, designed for parents of students in public schools, are tailored to the different educational stages of Pre-Primary, Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School-Higher Secondary levels. (HT Fille)

The set of four books, titled 'Parents with the Growing Child', was released by state General Education Minister V Sivankutty, a government release said.

Speaking after the book release, the minister said, "Kerala has always been a leader in education with numerous exemplary initiatives. This new project further strengthens the partnership between parents, schools, and children, ensuring the comprehensive development of students."

They provide detailed guidance to parents on how to approach their children's growth, development, and learning needs, it said.

"These books are not just reading materials but form the foundation for a scientific, structured parent education programme to be conducted by the Department of Education. Under the guidance of trained teachers, the content of these books will be shared with parents across the state," it further said.

Sivankutty, according to the release, emphasised that Kerala was the only state in India to establish a special focus group on parenting education as part of curriculum reform.

The books released today were one of the key recommendations of the group’s report, he said.

"By acknowledging the concerns and aspirations of parents, these books will increase active participation in public education and strengthen Kerala’s educational foundation," he added, according to the release.

The Kerala government is confident that these books will further enhance the involvement of parents in their children’s education, reinforcing the state’s position as a pioneer in public education, it said.

