Kerala: Guidelines to reopen schools from Nov 1 ready

Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Public Education V Sivankutty on Tuesday handed over the guidelines to the Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the reopening of school from November 1 in Kerala amid COVID-19.

The freshly issued guidelines stated that the schools would be reopened in hybrid mode. The current online classes would continue for children who are unable to reach school directly.

The guideline stated that in the first phase, the children in each class would be divided into batches to limit the number of children in classes. However, the guidelines stated that such batch adjustment is not mandatory in schools with less number of students.

Specially-abled children should not come to schools in the first phase, according to the guidelines.

All teaching and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated with two doses against the COVID-19, said the guidelines.

A school-level helpline should be set up, as per the guidelines. A detailed guideline on academic activities will be issued later. School-level staff council meetings, PTA meetings and various meetings at different levels including the meeting headed by district Collectors to be held in this regard.

All teachers are required to attend school on weekdays.

Schools should keep a medical examination register and prepare sick rooms for children with symptoms.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday reported 9,735 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 1,24,441 in the state.

As per the office of the state health minister, 151 people died due to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 25,677 in the state.

13,878 people recovered from the virus and 93,202 samples were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,60,57,645 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded a total of 18,346 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 263 deaths.

