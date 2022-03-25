Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / KPSC cut off list for assistant, first division assistant (HK) 2019 posts out
news

KPSC cut off list for assistant, first division assistant (HK) 2019 posts out

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the final cut off lists for assistant and first division assistant (HK) 2019 posts in various department. Those who had applied for these posts can go to the official website of KPSC to check their selection status.
Those who had applied for these posts can go to the official website of KPSC to check their selection status.(kpsc.kar.nic.in)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The selection list has been released on kpsc.kar.nic.in. Here is the direct link to download it.

How to download KPSC Karnataka assistant, first division assistant (HK) 2019 cut-off list

Go to kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Under the ‘What’s new section’ click on the first link for the notification and use the URL to download the merit list.

Download the list and check your selection status.

The KPSC on March 18 released the provisional selection list for these posts.

Recently, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) notified 410 vacancies for posts like Junior Engineer, Electrician, Operator and Health Inspector under Group C.

The posts are: Junior Engineer (89), Electrician (12), Water Supply Operator (89), Health Inspector (57) and Assistant Water Supply Operator (163).

Candidates can apply from March 31 to April 29. Click here to know more.

kpsc recruitment
