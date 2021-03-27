Home / Education / News / KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 released, check dates here
KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 released, check dates here

KVS Admission 2021 schedule has been released for Class 1. Parents or guardians can check the complete schedule on the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST
KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 released, check dates here(HT Photo)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released KVS Admission 2021 schedule for Class 1 for academic year 2021-22. The registration process would begin on April 1, 2021 from 10 am onwards. Parents or guardians who want to register their children for the admission process can check the schedule on the official site of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

A child must be 5 years old as on March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered). The maximum age of the child should be 7 years. The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal.

KVS Admission 2021: Complete Schedule

The complete schedule is given below.

Registration process for Class 1 begins April 1 2021, 10 am onwards 
Last date of Online Registration for Class-I April 19, 2021, till 7 pm
Declaration of provisional select and waitlist of registered candidatesApril 23, 2021
Release of Second list April 30, 2021
Release of Third List May 5, 2021
Registration for Class-II onwardsApril 8 to April 15, 2021
Declaration of list of class II onwardsApril 19, 2021
Admission for class II onwards April 20 to April 27, 2021
Last date of admission for all classes except class XI May 31, 2021
As per the guidelines issued by the Sangathan, out of the available seats of fresh admission 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

