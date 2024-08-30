LG Electronics India launches ‘Life’s Good Scholarship Program 2024’ to aid meritorious students in academic pursuits

LG Electronics, one of the leading consumer durable brands of the country, has launched its flagship Life’s Good Scholarship Program to aid students across India in their academic journey. The CSR initiative is aimed at providing financial assistance to students to pursue higher education, with a special focus on promoting girl child education. The first edition of the 'Life’s Good Scholarship Program' was launched on August 28 at LG’s Corporate Office in Noida.

The first edition of the scholarship program was launched on August 28 at LG’s Corporate Office in Noida. During the event, Hong Ju Jeon, MD – LG Electronics India felicitated scholars from three institutes, namely Galgotias University, Jaipuria Institute of Management & Lloyd Law College.

Details about the Life’s Good Scholarship Program

A standpoint of the Life’s Good Scholarship Program is that it is open to students from any academic year of higher education vis-à-vis they meet the eligibility conditions.

Minimum percentage required

Applicants need to secure a minimum of 60 percent in their previous class.

Two criteria of the scholarship

The Life’s Good Scholarship Program would be awarded on two criteria – Need-based and Merit-based.

In need-based selection criteria, 25 percent of the scholarships will be reserved for students coming from a humble background, states LG in a press release.

The merit-based scholarship will be awarded to students who have achieved a minimum of 75 percent marks in their 12th-grade exams or a 7 GPA in subsequent academic years.

Scholarships reserved for female students

Meanwhile, 25 percent of the scholarship will be allocated to meritorious female students, as per the objective of promoting girl child education.

Financial assistance

The scholarships will include 50 percent of tuition fees or up to ₹ 1 lakh for undergraduate students, and up to ₹ 2 lakh for postgraduate students, whichever is lesser.

Total number of scholars

The total number of scholars is up to 5700.

The selection process

Applicants will need to fill out a multi-step online application form, providing personal details, academic information, and necessary documents.

The qualifications are then assessed on a rolling basis based on the eligibility criteria, which include academic performance and family income.

Shortlisted candidates will undergo telephonic interviews to evaluate their suitability for the scholarship further.

Scholars undergo an onboarding process upon selection, including document verification to confirm their eligibility.

Funds are disbursed to the selected scholars to support their academic pursuits

Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India highlighted that LG Electronics India strives to make a tangible difference in people’s lives through meaningful initiatives. Health and Nutrition, Education, and Skilling are core areas where the company focuses its CSR efforts.

“With the Life’s Good Scholarship Program, we aim to inspire and support young minds in pursuing higher education and achieving their dreams. We believe that education is fundamental to societal progress and economic empowerment,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Life’s Good Scholarship is a collaborative effort with the Buddy4Study Foundation, an NGO.

Ashutosh Burnwal, Founder and CEO at Buddy4Study, expressed gratitude to LG Electronics India for its commitment to supporting education through the new scholarship program.

He said, “At Buddy4Study, we are proud to collaborate on this initiative, which empowers deserving students, especially from underprivileged backgrounds, to pursue their academic dreams. This program is a crucial step in ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of talented youth across India.”

Life’s Good Scholarship Program: How to apply