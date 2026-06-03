The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved key top-level administrative changes in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other central government departments, marking a significant restructuring in the education administration framework.

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed CBSE Chairperson, Varun Bhardwaj named Secretary

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As per an official notification, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram has been appointed as Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education.

In another appointment, Rahul Singh has been named Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

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Meanwhile, an official office memorandum stated that Varun Bhardwaj (IInfOS) has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, succeeding Himanshu Gupta, IAS, who has been sent back to his parent cadre on a premature repatriation.

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{{^usCountry}} "the appointment of Varun Bhardwaj, Director, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to the post of Secretary (Director level), Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi under Department of School Education & Literacy on deputation basis under Central Staffing Scheme on lateral shift basis vice Himanshu Gupta, for a period upto 19.09.2027 (i.e. combined tenure of 05 years in Central Staffing Scheme)," an office memorandum read {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "the appointment of Varun Bhardwaj, Director, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to the post of Secretary (Director level), Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi under Department of School Education & Literacy on deputation basis under Central Staffing Scheme on lateral shift basis vice Himanshu Gupta, for a period upto 19.09.2027 (i.e. combined tenure of 05 years in Central Staffing Scheme)," an office memorandum read {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ACC has approved the proposal of the Department of School Education & Literacy for the premature repatriation of the outgoing CBSE Secretary, Himanshu Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACC has approved the proposal of the Department of School Education & Literacy for the premature repatriation of the outgoing CBSE Secretary, Himanshu Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

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"The proposal of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, for the premature repatriation of Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education, under the Department of School Education & Literacy. Ministry of Education to parent cadre (Ministry of Home Affairs) on administrative grounds with the condition of 'extended cooling off," the memorandum read.

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The appointments come amid the ongoing scrutiny of CBSE's digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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