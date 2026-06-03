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Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed CBSE Chairperson, Varun Bhardwaj named Secretary

As per an official notification, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram has been appointed as Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education in the MoE.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 09:09 am IST
ANI |
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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved key top-level administrative changes in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other central government departments, marking a significant restructuring in the education administration framework.

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram appointed CBSE Chairperson, Varun Bhardwaj named Secretary

As per an official notification, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram has been appointed as Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education.

In another appointment, Rahul Singh has been named Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

CBSE says re-evaluation portal targeted by cyberattack from ‘malicious actors’

Meanwhile, an official office memorandum stated that Varun Bhardwaj (IInfOS) has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, succeeding Himanshu Gupta, IAS, who has been sent back to his parent cadre on a premature repatriation.

"The proposal of the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, for the premature repatriation of Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education, under the Department of School Education & Literacy. Ministry of Education to parent cadre (Ministry of Home Affairs) on administrative grounds with the condition of 'extended cooling off," the memorandum read.

CBSE issues guidelines for re-evaluation, verification process, check important points here

The appointments come amid the ongoing scrutiny of CBSE's digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

 
central board of secondary education ministry of education cbse
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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