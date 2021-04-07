Home / Education / News / Lucknow University tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Lucknow University tightens COVID-19 restrictions

The University of Lucknow has issued directives to tighten the COVID-19 restrictions.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Lucknow University tightens COVID-19 restrictions(lkouniv.ac.in/representational image)

Nalini Pandey, Chief Provost of the University said in a letter on Tuesday, "Due to a sharp surge in Coronavirus cases in the city, as a precautionary measure the hostel students are requested to stay back at home and not return to the hostel till offline classes resume."

"The students residing in the hostel are requested to either go back to their home and if they choose to remain in the hostel they shall not be allowed to leave the hostel premises for any reason besides in case of emergency and after seeking permission from their respective hostel provost," the letter added.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the state government on Tuesday restricted more than 100 people at any gathering or public place in an enclosed area until further orders.

In an order, it said that only 50 per cent of the area's capacity, subject to a maximum of 100 people will be permitted while an open area, 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to a maximum of 200 persons will be permitted. In both cases, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitisation will be compulsory.

This and school closure for students up to class 8 are, so far, the only restrictions imposed in UP. The government will instead be focussing on increased testing, surveillance and containment to battle the second wave of novel coronavirus.

Topics
lucknow university coronavirus covid19 education
