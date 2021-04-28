Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.

Named after "Utkal Gaurav" Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th century, the institute at Cuttack will be known as Madhusudan Law University from this day, when the state observes his birth anniversary.

Professor Kamaljeet Singh, who was appointed its vice-chancellor, said that it is an opportunity for him to establish the institute as one of the best universities in the region.

"No institution can make any progress without the collective responsibility of the society. I, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders, particularly to all former principals, teachers and students of this great institution to extend their support and cooperation for the new university," Singh said while addressing the media.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo was present when the new vice-chancellor took charge.

The history of the institute can be traced back to 1869 when a diploma course in law was introduced to the Ravenshaw Collegiate School, Cuttack.