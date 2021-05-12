Home / Education / News / Madhya Pradesh UG, PG exam 2021: Form submission date extended
news

Madhya Pradesh UG, PG exam 2021: Form submission date extended

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has extended the last date to submit the undergraduate and postgraduate examination forms.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh UG, PG exam 2021: The last date of online submission of the examination form has been extended to May 30.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has extended the last date to submit the undergraduate and postgraduate examination forms.

The last date of online submission of the examination form has been extended to May 30. The candidates do not need to pay late fee or any additional fee for this purpose.

The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases and curfew in many areas.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Higher Education Department Madhya Pradesh government at http://highereducation.mp.gov.in/

The examination for UG and PG students will be in open-book format.

As per the notification released on May 4, the final year examination of UG and PG students will be conducted in the month of June and the result will be declared in the month of July.

UG first and second year, and PG second semester exams will be conducted in July. Results of these exams will be declared in August.

The department further said that practical exams will be conducted after the open book examinations are o.

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has extended the last date to submit the undergraduate and postgraduate examination forms.

The last date of online submission of the examination form has been extended to May 30. The candidates do not need to pay late fee or any additional fee for this purpose.

The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases and curfew in many areas.

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of the Higher Education Department Madhya Pradesh government at http://highereducation.mp.gov.in/

The examination for UG and PG students will be in open-book format.

As per the notification released on May 4, the final year examination of UG and PG students will be conducted in the month of June and the result will be declared in the month of July.

UG first and second year, and PG second semester exams will be conducted in July. Results of these exams will be declared in August.

The department further said that practical exams will be conducted after the open book examinations are o.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ug exam pg exams madhya pradesh education news covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP