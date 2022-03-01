Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra govt to study fee structure of medical education in Ukraine

Medical education department minister Amit Deshmukh said the state government will study the reasons for students travelling abroad for education.(File)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 10:54 PM IST
PTI |

The Maharashtra government has taken note of fee structures for medical education in Ukraine and Russia and officials have been instructed to see if such facilities can be given to students in the state, state Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters here, the state medical education minister said the state government will study the reasons for students travelling abroad for education. "The government has taken a note of the fees for medical education in Russia and Ukraine. We shall study the reasons that why these students are going abroad," Deshmukh said.Some work needs to be done to ensure that students planning to go abroad can get those facilities here, he said, adding that the Centre and state governments can work on this together. Talking at a meet organised for digital membership campaign of the Congress, Deshmukh said, "The work done for digital membership by a willing candidate will also matter henceforth. There will be a separate column for the same in party forms." Congress MLA Praniti Shinde said the digital membership campaign will give recognition to party workers.

