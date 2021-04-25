Home / Education / News / Maharashtra minister meets Governor to discuss online varsity exams
news

Maharashtra minister meets Governor to discuss online varsity exams

Maharashtra minister meets Governor to discuss online varsity exams.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.(AP File)

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, Samant said the governor had given his approval to the decision, adding that the procedures to assess the answer sheet as well as declaration of results were also discussed during the meeting.

He said Gondwana University in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha managed to conduct online exams before other universities despite the belief that it would be a "geographical challenge".

Asked by the media about Ahmednagar BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil reportedly carrying Remdesivir from Delhi to his home district amid a shortage of the injections, Samant said the matter should be probed.

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, Samant said the governor had given his approval to the decision, adding that the procedures to assess the answer sheet as well as declaration of results were also discussed during the meeting.

He said Gondwana University in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha managed to conduct online exams before other universities despite the belief that it would be a "geographical challenge".

Asked by the media about Ahmednagar BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil reportedly carrying Remdesivir from Delhi to his home district amid a shortage of the injections, Samant said the matter should be probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online exam maharashtra minister covid-19 education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP