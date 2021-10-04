Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane
news

Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Maharashtra schools reopen: Thane collector, mayor go down memory lane(PTI)
PTI | , Thane

On the first day of school for Class V and above reopening in Thane after a coronavirus-induced break, district collector Rajesh Narvekar and city mayor Naresh Mhaske visited the Saraswati Second School where the two studied several years ago with both claiming that the trip had made them emotional. 

In rural areas of Thane and Palghar districts, schools for Class V and above have reopened, while it is Class VIII and above for those in urban centres, an official said on Monday. 

"Ringing the bell after the first period brought back memories of childhood when I wanted to do it but could not. The bell of a school is no less important than the ones in temples," Mhaske said. 

Narvekar, who is also from the same school, said he was emotional while visiting his alma mater after a gap of 38 years. The IAS official took Marathi lessons for Class X during the day and the topic, titled 'Karte Sudharak Karve', was importance of education for women. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra schools reopening
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET UG 2021: SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of exam

Schools reopen in Pune; teachers welcome students back on campus

Punjab Police SI exam scrapped, fresh schedule to be announced soon

Kerala govt to issue detailed guidelines for reopening of schools
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP