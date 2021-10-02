Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Varsha Gaikwad meets officials ahead of reopening

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting on Saturday with the senior education department officials, education officers regarding Maharashtra Schools Reopening. The schools in the state will reopen on Monday, October 4 and the Minister wanted to access the preparedness across the state.

In the meeting the officials gave suggestions that will be helpful for the administration for smooth conduct of physical classes. Also, State Council of Educational Research Maharashtra will prepare an action taken plan & help ground level officials overcome any practical hurdles to resumption of physical classes.

The School Education Minister took her official Twitter handle to share the information in the series of tweets. She has further instructed the education officers of the state to personally visit schools and monitor the reopenings.

“For a smooth transition to physical classes, effective coordination with health department, local administration will have to be maintained. We are committed to providing a conducive atmosphere to students, many among whom will be returning to class after a year and a half,” the last tweet reads.

Maharashtra schools will reopen on October 4 onwards for classes 5 to 12. In rural areas the physical classes for class 5 to 12 will resume while in urban areas physical classes from class 8 to 12 will resume. The schools will be reopened in phased manner.