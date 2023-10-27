Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / News / Manav Rachna Educational Institutions signs MoU with the International Baccalaureate

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions signs MoU with the International Baccalaureate

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 05:01 PM IST

The MoU between aims to introduce the IB Education Certificate under the Centre for Advanced Learning at Manav Rachna University.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Baccalaureate (IB) on October 17.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions join hands with International Baccalaureate (IB)(Handout)

According to a press release by Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, this partnership aims to establish the IB continuum curriculum (PYP, MYP, DP and CP) in schools, implement the IB's Career-related Programme (CP) in Manav Rachna group of Schools, enable CP students to enrol in the two local universities – Manav Rachna (MRU) and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) - and establish a Centre for Advanced Learning.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The IB Leadership Team was represented by Dr Amy Parker Dixon, Director of Marketing and Communications and Haif Bannayan, Global Director of Business Development, Mahesh Balakrishnan, Development and Recognition Manager for India and Nepal, and Shashikant Vishwakarma, Development & Recognition Associate Manager for India.

“It has been a pleasure visiting the campus and being welcomed by Manav Rachna. It's wonderful to see the group of institutions behind the Manav Rachna International Schools and to know about their achievements. I feel the IB continuum fits beautifully as a piece of the puzzle in providing education. We are very excited about this MoU and look forward to further collaboration," said Haif Bannayan, Global Director of Business Development at IB.

According to the press release, the MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Prashant Bhalla - President, MREI; Dr Amit Bhalla - President, MREI; Prof (Dr) Sanjay Srivastava - VC, MRIIRS; Prof (Dr) I K Bhat, Vice Chancellor, MRU; Dr Sangita Banga, Pro Vice Chancellor, MRU; Rashima V Varma, Director, IB Schools; Prof (Dr) Gauri Bhasin, COO & Executive Director, Admissions & Marketing; Rajiv Kapoor - Managing Director, MREI; Ritu Dubey - Head of School, IB at MRIS Sector 14; Emanule Pesoli - Head of Academics, IB at MRIS Sector 14 and Sunitha Nambiar - CEO Kunskapsskolan Eduventures Pvt Ltd.

“This collaboration will strengthen the efforts and initiatives that we at Manav Rachna have undertaken through various education programmes in a multitude of verticals. IB has given the much-needed global perspective to the learners who prepare for education and career across the world," said Dr Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
memorandum of understanding education students
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP