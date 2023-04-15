MDI Joint Convocation 2023 conducted, 714 students receive diplomas

Management Development Institute Gurgaon and Murshidabad jointly celebrated Convocation 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The event was organised at MDI Gurgaon where 714 students received their diplomas.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was the Chief Guest of the joint convocation. The joint Annual Convocation was also graced by the Chairman, Rajnish Kumar, MDI Board of Governors, Members of the Board of Governors, Acting Director, MDI Gurgaon, Dr. Sangeeta Shah Bhardwaj, Director, MDI Murshidabad, Dr. Atmanand, faculty, students, parents and some other guests, as per a press release issued by MDI Gurgaon.

A total of 556 students of academic year 2021-23 from different Post Graduate Programmes including 7 Fellow Scholars received their diplomas from MDI Gurgaon and 158 students of MDI Murshidabad were conferred diplomas from its PCDM program.

According to the press statement, the Institute also awarded 21 medals to meritorious students of MDI Gurgaon and 5 students of MDI Murshidabad.

