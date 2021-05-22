Meghalaya CM inspects construction of state university campus

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University, which is in the final stage of completion, will be inaugurated in January 2022, coinciding with the celebration of the 50th year of achieving statehood.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of work while inspecting the construction of the state university.

"Almost 80 per cent of the construction work is complete, and we are hopeful that by October this year, the campus will be ready," he said.

He informed that the PWD department has also been directed to ensure the completion of the approach road to the campus.

The university located at Balalgre, near Damalgre in South West Garo Hills, is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹16.96 crore.

It is to be noted that this is the first state university in Meghalaya and it has been named after the first chief minister of the state, Captain Williamson A Sangma.

"Next year, we will be celebrating the 50th year of our statehood, and coinciding with the celebration, we will dedicate 50 development initiatives to the people of our state.

"I am delighted that Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University will also be part of this grand celebration," the chief minister added.

Tura Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

Later, the chief minister also inspected the College of Architecture and Urban Planning at Balalgre.

Sangma said that this institution will also be inaugurated next year.

Directions have been issued to complete both the projects at the earliest so that classes can commence from the next academic year, he said.