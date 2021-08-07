Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Meghalaya may reopen schools, colleges after mid-August: Education Minister
news

Meghalaya may reopen schools, colleges after mid-August: Education Minister

Meghalaya is looking to reopen educational institutions after mid-August, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.
PTI | , Shillong
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Meghalaya may reopen schools, colleges after mid-August: Education Minister

Meghalaya is looking to reopen educational institutions after mid-August, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Speaking to reporters, Rymbui said there is a need to resume classroom teachings as soon as possible, especially in higher education institutes.

"About 50 per cent of students eligible to avail COVID-19 vaccination have taken the vaccine. This is expected to increase further by mid-August," he said on Friday.

"When everything has already started, and even the markets are opening, then why not the schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken with the Health Department," he added.

He also urged the people to get themselves vaccinated to provide a safe environment for the students.

"I am very happy that every day about 10,000 people in the state are getting vaccinated," the minister said.

"So, I take this opportunity to urge the parents, and friends all over the state to let us give education to our children by vaccinating ourselves so that our society is more resistant to this coronavirus," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya students schools reopening education
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP