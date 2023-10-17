Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / News / Ministry of Education lauds 934 Kendriya Vidyalayas for the best practices during the Special Campaign 3.0 drive

Ministry of Education lauds 934 Kendriya Vidyalayas for the best practices during the Special Campaign 3.0 drive

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2023 06:08 PM IST

Earlier Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had lauded the efforts of students of CBSE in the first week of the Special Campaign 3.0.

The Ministry of Education on X (formerly Twitter) applauded the best practices of Kendriya Vidyalayas as a part of the ongoing Special Campaign 3.0.

Special Campaign 3.0 is the latest step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns. (HT File Photo)

“ Till now 934 Kendriya Vidyalayas have prepared Compost Pits in their campus. The number is continuously increasing along with the quantity of compost. So far, 16427 kg compost has been generated,” tweeted the Ministry of Education on X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Ayush, Special Campaign 3.0 is the latest step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns. During the campaign, special emphasis is being placed on de-cluttering spaces and beautifying within the Ministry's offices. These efforts are aimed at enhancing the work environment and productivity of employees.

Earlier Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had lauded the efforts of students of CBSE in the first week of the Special Campaign 3.0 for cleaning up their surroundings and spreading a message of cleanliness and sustainability.

The Special Campaign 3.0 is expected to continue till October 31.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cleanliness kendriya vidyalaya ministry of education students cbse
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP