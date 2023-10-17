Ministry of Education lauds 934 Kendriya Vidyalayas for the best practices during the Special Campaign 3.0 drive

The Ministry of Education on X (formerly Twitter) applauded the best practices of Kendriya Vidyalayas as a part of the ongoing Special Campaign 3.0.

Special Campaign 3.0 is the latest step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns. (HT File Photo)

“ Till now 934 Kendriya Vidyalayas have prepared Compost Pits in their campus. The number is continuously increasing along with the quantity of compost. So far, 16427 kg compost has been generated,” tweeted the Ministry of Education on X.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Ayush, Special Campaign 3.0 is the latest step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns. During the campaign, special emphasis is being placed on de-cluttering spaces and beautifying within the Ministry's offices. These efforts are aimed at enhancing the work environment and productivity of employees.

Earlier Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had lauded the efforts of students of CBSE in the first week of the Special Campaign 3.0 for cleaning up their surroundings and spreading a message of cleanliness and sustainability.

The Special Campaign 3.0 is expected to continue till October 31.