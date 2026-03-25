Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launches 15000 AI scholarship with Google, Youtube to boost creative sector
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MIB, has launched a national AI skilling initiative for the creative sector, in strategic partnership with Google and YouTube. The Ministry has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to offer 15,000 scholarships to build advanced, future-ready AI capabilities.
As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the programme is designed as a selective, impact-focused skilling pathway, tailored specifically for high-potential talent across media, entertainment, animation, gaming, and digital storytelling.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, "The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in partnership with Google and YouTube, is pleased to announce this national AI skilling initiative to train 15,000 participants from the creative and media sectors. This initiative is being implemented through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), and is aimed at strengthening AI capabilities in areas such as animation, visual effects, gaming, comics (AVGC) and media technology. It will support creators, media professionals, students and developers in building future-ready skills and contribute to India’s emergence as a global hub for digital content and innovation."
IICT will oversee programme design, outreach, curation and execution. The Institute will work closely with Google and YouTube. The curriculum is designed to integrate advanced AI tools, creative workflows, and platform-level best practices, ensuring participants are equipped with production-ready, industry-relevant skills from the outset.
The program will be delivered in two structured phases to guide participants from foundational knowledge to deep technical specialisation:
Phase I: Foundational Skills: Focused on building AI literacy at scale, 15,000 participants will receive scholarships for Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud’s Gen AI learning paths. Google’s Career Certificates program offers professional training designed by Google and the opportunity to connect with top employers, democratizing access to foundational AI concepts and responsible practices.
Phase II: Specialisation: Upon completion of phase 1, participants will advance to hands-on, project-based training. The curriculum includes the art of storytelling, advanced training with Google’s AI tools, and comprehensive modules on YouTube Best practices. This phase will be co-curated by IICT and YouTube and delivered through a hybrid model across key creative hubs in India, read the press statement.
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