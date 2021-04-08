MoU signed to introduce 'ayurveda' disciplines in veterinary science: Govt

The concept of ayurveda and its allied disciplines will soon be introduced in veterinary sciences with the ministries concerned signing an initial pact to this effect.

The MoU between Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of AYUSH was signed on April 7, an official statement said.

This cooperation will definitely help in developing a regulatory mechanism for the use of ayurveda in the veterinary sector for the benefit of animal health, livestock owners’ community and the society at large, it said.

The initiative involves capacity building in related areas through training, exploring marketing possibilities for herbal veterinary medicines on a sustainable basis and providing for services including cultivation, preservation and conservation of medicinal plants.

The cooperation will help in developing herbal veterinary education programmes and creating awareness among dairy farmers and agro-farmers about utilisation and importance of herbal veterinary medicine and cultivation of medicinal herbs, the statement by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying added.