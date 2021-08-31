Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP govt plans recruitment for youth in Balaghat to counter Naxal menace
MP govt plans recruitment for youth in Balaghat to counter Naxal menace

In a bid to prevent youngsters from joining Naxal ranks, the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to launch various development works and the recruitment drive for the police and other departments in the Naxal-hit Balaghat district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:13 PM IST
File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Raj K Raj/HT Archive)

Chouhan, who chaired a meeting of officials in Balaghat on Sunday, directed them to prepare block-wise schemes to check Naxal activities in the district. “These schemes will speed up development and ensure employment for local youths.

Special attention should be paid to road connectivity, irrigation and employment in the villages falling under the Naxal-affected development blocks. Forest rights should be given to the eligible people on priority,” he said.

Chouhan also lauded police officials for curbing Naxal activities in the area and said the government is mooting to recruit youths in the police and other departments in the district.

“Police personnel combating Naxalism will be given out-of-turn promotion,” he said. Chouhan also said the investment proposals worth 4,500 crore were received during the investors meet held recently.

This investment is likely to employ 10,000 people in the area, he added.

“Entrepreneurs have shown interest in setting up biofuel ethanol and Ferro manganese units in the Balaghat district, which has forest and minerals in abundance. Infrastructure will be arranged for industries,” he said. Chouhan also inaugurated and dedicated to people the developmental works worth 158.56 crore.

madhya pradesh cm shivraj singh chouhan
