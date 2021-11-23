MP Schools Reopening: Classes 1-12 to reopen with full capacity, new SOPs here

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools and hostels in the state with full capacity. The schools from Class 1 to 12 will reopen with 100 percent capacity in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new SOPs have been issued by the School Education Department of the state to run the schools in the state with full capacity. However, the reopening date have not been issued by the government yet. The new guidelines issued by the state government can be checked below.

MP Schools Reopening: New SOPs

All the schools and hostels from Class 1 to Class 12 will function with 100 percent capacity. State government will take decisions on conducting online classes or operating digital platforms to teach at schools in near future. However, broadcasting educational material on Doordarshan and WhatsApp groups will continue. Students must submit a no-objection certificate from their respective parents to attend physical classes. All teaching and non teaching staffs will mandatorily have to get double dose of vaccination. Apart from all these, schools and students will have to follow all the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the central and state government in regard to COVID19 protocols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the schools in the state for Class 1 to 12 was reopened on September 2021 with 50 percent capacity.