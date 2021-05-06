MP University Exams 2021: Open book exams for UG, PG courses, notice here

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to conduct open book exams for undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all classes in June and July. The examination for first, second and final year UG courses and second and fourth semester of PG courses will be conducted in open book mode. The decision to opt for this mode was taken due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

The higher education department of the state has released an official notice regarding the same in which it has stated that the UG final year exams and PG fourth semester exams will be conducted in June and the result for the same will be announced in July.

The undergraduate first and second semester and postgraduate second-semester examinations will be conducted in July 2021 and the result will be declared in August 2021. The official notice was shared by Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department in its official Twitter handle. Check the tweet below.

However, the practical exams for all these classes – UG and PG courses will be conducted after the open book exams are over. The complete timetable will be released by the Higher education department soon.