Mpower, an Aditya Birla Education Trust Initiative, to provide holistic and multidisciplinary mental healthcare in Delhi

Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, launched “Mpower - The Centre” to provide holistic and multidisciplinary mental health care to the residents of Delhi.

Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, launched “Mpower - The Centre” in Delhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the press release, the Centre was launched by Dr Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower and Dr M Srinivas, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (virtually). The decision to establish Mpower in Delhi is a strategic response to the pressing mental health challenges faced by its residents.

“In launching 'Mpower - The Centre' in Delhi, we address a stark reality: half of Delhi's residents are at risk of poor mental health, burdened by the weight of stress in their lives. The need for holistic mental health care is unmistakable. At Mpower, we are committed to providing comprehensive support under one roof,” said Dr Neerja Birla.

She also unveiled the "Suicide Prevention Toolkit – HOPE," a comprehensive and invaluable resource aimed at addressing the complex dimensions of suicide risk, stated the media release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ Today on the occasion of the launch we also unveiled the 'Suicide Prevention Toolkit - HOPE,' a resource acutely relevant in a time when suicides can be prevented with the right care and support. Our toolkit guides individuals on offering positive assistance to those in distress, equipping them with the knowledge they need in critical moments,” she added.

The toolkit includes an array of valuable topics, such as "Unveiling Suicide Risk: A Cross-Population Analysis," "Insights into Men's Vulnerabilities," "Navigating Women's Unique Challenges," "From Innocence to Struggle: Children's Perspective," "Navigating the Turbulent Seas of Youth," "Middle Age: Juggling Responsibilities and Wellbeing," and "Embracing Golden Years: Geriatric Wellbeing." This toolkit serves as a vital tool in the fight against suicide, offering insights and strategies for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to promote mental health and prevent future tragedies, informed the media release by the centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}