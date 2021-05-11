Mumbai University releases exam time table for summer 2021, check here

The University of Mumbai has released an exam timetable for summer 2021. The timetable is available on the official site of the University of Mumbai on old.mu.in. The exam date sheet has been released for Commerce and Management courses. The schedule for other courses including science, technology, humanities, and interdisciplinary courses will be available in due course of time.

Under the commerce and management section, the date sheet is available for M.Com, M.M.S Semester, and M.M.S (Digital Business Management). The M.M.S course exam will be conducted on May 15, 2021. The M.Com examination will begin on June 8 and will end on June 14, 2021. The examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm on all days.

Check time table here

The examination for summer 2021 for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted online by the varsity. The varsity has formed groups of all the faculties to conduct the examination on online mode. In summer 2021, the university will conduct more than 500 examinations across the state.

The final year session 6 exams for arts, commerce, and science have already started on May 6 in online mode. The examination will conclude on May 21, 2021. More than 450 colleges have conducted the examination and as per reports, more than 1.5 lakh final year students are appearing for the examination.

The University of Mumbai has released an exam timetable for summer 2021. The timetable is available on the official site of the University of Mumbai on old.mu.in. The exam date sheet has been released for Commerce and Management courses. The schedule for other courses including science, technology, humanities, and interdisciplinary courses will be available in due course of time. Under the commerce and management section, the date sheet is available for M.Com, M.M.S Semester, and M.M.S (Digital Business Management). The M.M.S course exam will be conducted on May 15, 2021. The M.Com examination will begin on June 8 and will end on June 14, 2021. The examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm on all days. Check time table here The examination for summer 2021 for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted online by the varsity. The varsity has formed groups of all the faculties to conduct the examination on online mode. In summer 2021, the university will conduct more than 500 examinations across the state. The final year session 6 exams for arts, commerce, and science have already started on May 6 in online mode. The examination will conclude on May 21, 2021. More than 450 colleges have conducted the examination and as per reports, more than 1.5 lakh final year students are appearing for the examination.