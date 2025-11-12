Muthoot Finance invites applications for Higher Education Scholarships 2025-26

Muthoot Finance has invited applications for the 9th edition of the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship 2025-26, aimed at supporting students pursuing professional courses in higher education. Muthoot Finance Higher Education Scholarships 2025-26: Students from Kerala and major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata are eligible to apply. (Representative image) (File)

Under this programme, 210 students will receive financial assistance for courses such as B.Tech, MBBS, and B.Sc Nursing in the 2025 academic year. Since its launch, the initiative has extended scholarships to 394 students with a total outlay of Rs. 3.94 crore.

Students from Kerala and major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted online through https://mgmscholarship.muthootgroup.com/ by November 30, 2025.

Eligibility criteria: Students must have scored 90% or above (or equivalent grade) in their Class 12 examination.

The annual family income should not exceed Rs. 2 lakh.

The applicant must have qualified in the relevant entrance examination and secured admission in a recognised institution.

Each selected MBBS student will receive a scholarship of Rs. 2.4 lakh, while B.Tech and B.Sc Nursing students will be granted Rs. 1.2 lakh each, covering the four-year course duration. From every eligible location, 10 students from each stream—MBBS, B.Tech, and B.Sc Nursing—will be chosen, totalling 30 students per region.

Now in its ninth year, the Muthoot M George Higher Education Scholarship aims to assist students with strong academic performance and limited financial means in continuing their higher education.

Note: Only those who have received admission in 2025-26 should apply.

(With inputs from a press note issued by Muthoot Finance)