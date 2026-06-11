The National Book Trust (NBT) has launched two series of books based on stories by renowned Hindi writers with the aim of promoting interest in literature among children and teenagers.

National Book Trust launches book series to introduce Hindi classics to younger readers

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Under these series, launched with the aim of connecting children with the literary heritage, they will get an opportunity to read and understand the works of Hindi writers like Premchand, Jaishankar Prasad, Phanishwarnath Renu, Vishnu Prabhakar, Yashpal Jain and Mohan Rakesh.

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The book series for children aged eight to 12, titled "Modern Classic Stories for Children", includes Premchand's "Mitthu" and "Nadan Dost", and Bhisham Sahni's "Chamgadad ka Ras" and "Do Goraiya".

Illustrated and presented in simple language, these stories will help children understand the emotions and nature of living beings, while Jaishankar Prasad's famous story "Chhota Jadugar" will introduce them to a child who, despite being small, becomes great through the fulfillment of his duty.

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{{^usCountry}} The series also includes stories by wrters like Phanishwarnath Renu, Vishnu Prabhakar, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Sumitranandan Pant, Kamleshwar, Amritlal Nagar, Yashpal Jain, and Mohan Rakesh, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series also includes stories by wrters like Phanishwarnath Renu, Vishnu Prabhakar, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Sumitranandan Pant, Kamleshwar, Amritlal Nagar, Yashpal Jain, and Mohan Rakesh, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Indian Fiction for the Young" series is aimed at bringing to adolescent readers the best stories selected from India's diverse languages and literary traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Indian Fiction for the Young" series is aimed at bringing to adolescent readers the best stories selected from India's diverse languages and literary traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The series includes Narendra Kohli's "Jhabri evam Anya Kahaniyan", Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's "Kadamb ke Phool evam Anya Kahaniya", and Mannu Bhandari's "Trishanku". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series includes Narendra Kohli's "Jhabri evam Anya Kahaniyan", Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's "Kadamb ke Phool evam Anya Kahaniya", and Mannu Bhandari's "Trishanku". {{/usCountry}}

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"These compilations are inspiring and impactful as they capture the true feelings, concerns and doubts of young adults in a simple yet impressive manner. These stories help in the character building and also inculcate the values of Indianness," the publisher said.

The two series are being developed in different Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Marathi.

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