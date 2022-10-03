National Book Trust to publish works of young authors under YUVA 2.0 scheme

Department of Higher Education of Education Ministry on Sunday launched YUVA 2.0 – Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors, an author mentorship programme to train young and budding authors below 30 years of age.

This initiative is aimed at promoting reading, writing and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally, the ministry said.

“In view of the significant impact of the first edition of YUVA with large scale participation from young and budding authors in 22 different Indian languages and English, YUVA 2.0 is now being launched…in tune with the Prime Minister’s vision to encourage the youth to understand and appreciate India's democracy. YUVA 2.0 is a part of India@75 Project (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav),” an official statement reads.

The theme of YUVA 2.0 is ‘Democracy (institutions, events, people, constitutional values – past, present, future)’ in an innovative and creative manner.

National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education as the implementing agency of the scheme will execute the scheme.

Books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India, and will also be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture and literature. The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors of the world, participate in literary festivals etc, the ministry added.

A total of 75 authors will be selected through a national-level contest to be conducted through https://www.mygov.in/ from October 2 - November 30, 2022.

The received proposals will be evaluated from December 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. The winners will be announced on February 28, 2023. Young authors will be trained from March 1 to August 31, 2023 and the first set of books will be launched on October 2, 2023.

