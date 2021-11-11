National Education Day: Know why it is celebrated on November 11

National Education Day is observed on November 11 every year, since 2008, to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He played a significant role in shaping the education system of the country. During his tenure, the UGC, AICTE, Kharagpur Institute of higher education, the University education commission, and the Secondary education commission were set up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also contributed to the establishment of educational institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur.

Several leaders have remembered the contribution of Azad in building the foundation of a strong education system in the country.

In a tribute to the first education minister of the country, PM Narendra Modi has said, “Tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his Jayanti. A pathbreaking thinker and intellectual, his role in the freedom struggle is inspiring. He was passionate about the education sector and worked to further brotherhood in society.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Humble tributes to freedom fighter & scholar #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #NationalEducationDay. His invaluable contribution towards laying the foundation of a strong education system in independent India will be remembered forever,” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said, “Humble tributes to freedom fighter, prominent theologian, nation’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ji on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Education Day. His contribution to independence struggle and nation building shall always be remembered.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Humble tributes to India's first Education Minister, #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad on his Birth Anniversary. Let this day be a realization to motivate the young generation to strive for excellence in the field of education for the overall development of the country #NationalEducationDay,” Congress’ student wing, NSUI, has tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad breathed his last on February 22, 1958.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON