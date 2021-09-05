National Teacher Award 2021 Live: President Kovind to honour 44 teachers today

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, September 5, will virtually give the national teacher award to 44 teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. “On the occasion of #teachersday. Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate the best teachers of the country with National Awards,” Rashtrapati Bhavan has tweeted.

Sunday will also mark the beginning of Shikshak Parv-2021 under the Ministry of Education. The programme will be held in online mode and continue till September 17.

The purpose of National Award to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.