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NCERT printing Class 9 books on war-footing; supply being normalised: Officials

NCERT printing Class 9 books on war-footing; supply being normalised: Officials

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:10 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The NCERT on Friday said it is printing the newly-introduced Class 9 textbooks on war-footing, and supplies are being normalised following a temporary demand-supply gap after the rollout of the NEP 2020-aligned curriculum.

NCERT printing Class 9 books on war-footing; supply being normalised: Officials

In a statement issued here, the NCERT said it has brought out a new set of Grade 9 textbooks based on the National Education Policy 2020. It has already released digital versions of the new Grade 9 textbooks for free access on its website a fortnight ago.

"These books are being printed on a war-footing manner and being distributed across the country. Due to very large number of textbooks required, there is some temporary gap in the supply and demand," the statement read.

"NCERT is closely monitoring the situation and working to bridge this gap. The supply of textbooks is being normalised," it added.

To ensure wider access, the NCERT said its textbooks are being made available through multiple channels, including a nationwide vendor network and sales counters at its regional centres. The sales counter at its headquarters in New Delhi is also open on weekends to facilitate students and parents.

Students and institutions facing difficulties in procuring textbooks can contact NCERT's publication division or use the PM eVIDYA IVRS helpline number 8800440559, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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