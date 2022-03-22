NCHM JEE 2022 postponed by NTA; New exam date here

NCHM JEE 2022 postponed: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022. The test will be conducted on June 18, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, NCHM JEE 2022 was scheduled for May 28. It will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA said NCHM JEE has been postponed in view of representations made by many candidates.

The registration window for the exam will be open till May 3 at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

For any clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700 or write to nhm@nta.ac.in.

Here’s the official notification.

National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology(NCHMCT) is autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India that regulates academics in the field of Hospitality Education & training in India.

NCHM JEE is for admission to B.Sc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme offered by affiliated institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

B.Sc(HHA) is a three year, six semester course that equips students with skills and knowledge required to perform supervisory responsibilities in the hospitality sector.