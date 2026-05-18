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NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends coaching centre founder Motegaonkar day to 9-day CBI custody

NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends coaching centre founder Motegaonkar day to 9-day CBI custody

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Monday sent Renukai Career Centre founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to nine days' CBI custody in the NEET paper leak case.

NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends coaching centre founder Motegaonkar day to 9-day CBI custody

Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta allowed nine days of custodial interrogation of the accused after the federal agency sought 10 days of custody.

The CBI said that Motegaonkar was arrested on Sunday evening in Latur and during searches, a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 was recovered from his personal mobile phone.

The agency alleged that he was an active member of the organised gang involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET-UG paper, and "played a key role in circulating the question paper and answers through his coaching centre".

According to the CBI, "The question paper was leaked through him to a large number of students."

It said that he received the question paper and answers on April 23, nearly 10 days before the exam, and provided copies of the leaked question papers and answer sheets to several people as handwritten notes, which were destroyed after the examination.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends coaching centre founder Motegaonkar day to 9-day CBI custody
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