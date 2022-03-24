Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NEET UG Counselling 2022: MoHFW allots MBBS seats to deceased COVID warriors
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MoHFW allots MBBS seats to deceased COVID warriors

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will allot 5 MBBS seats to wards of COVID19 warriors who are deceased. Candidates can apply on or before March 28, 2022. 
Published on Mar 24, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to allot 5 MBBS seats to wards of COVID19 warriors who are deceased. The notice for the same is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

Interested candidates from wards of ‘COVID Warriors (Deceased)’ routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states can apply for the same till March 28, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 17, 2022. 

The &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt; reads, “Reference is made to earlier notice dated 22.02.2022, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of “COVID Warriors (Deceased)” routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2022. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 28.03.2022 (Monday).”

Candidates belonging to Delhi can send their applications to Dr Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG) Nodal Officer (NEET Covid Warrior) Email Id: hospitalcoordinationcell1@gmail.com. The applications sent directly to MCC of DGHS and after the prescribed time will not be entertained.

Meanwhile, the provisional result of mop up round has been released by Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check their result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

Topics
neet results education
