The Cyber Crime branch of Ahmedabad city has arrested two members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang for allegedly cheating students and parents by falsely claiming to provide RE-NEET examination question papers through Telegram channels.

NEET UG Re-Exam: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime branch arrests 2 suspects for selling fake question papers

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In the press statement issued by the Cyber Crime Branch, the members used multiple Telegram channels and Telegram IDs to circulate posts, messages, and advertisements falsely claiming that they possessed and could provide the RE-NEET examination question paper. They also lured students preparing for the examination and their parents with various false and misleading assurances about the examination.

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The accused obtained money from students and their parents under the pretext of providing the examination question paper and other confidential information.

Following complaints and intelligence inputs, the Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case under Sections 318(4), 319(2), and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

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NEET UG Re-Exam: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime branch arrests 2 suspects for selling fake question papers

{{^usCountry}} Soon after that detailed investigation was undertaken and police found out that the accused had created the Telegram channel “Raghav_singh_neet” along with approximately seven other Telegram channels and had provided them to a Telegram user operating under the name “Private Mafia”.The investigation identified the accused as Sumer Singh, s/o Bharatlal Meena, resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Akash, s/o Pappulal Meena, resident of Kota, Rajasthan, who were found to be involved in the offence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after that detailed investigation was undertaken and police found out that the accused had created the Telegram channel “Raghav_singh_neet” along with approximately seven other Telegram channels and had provided them to a Telegram user operating under the name “Private Mafia”.The investigation identified the accused as Sumer Singh, s/o Bharatlal Meena, resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Akash, s/o Pappulal Meena, resident of Kota, Rajasthan, who were found to be involved in the offence. {{/usCountry}}

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The duo were also accused of running investment fraud operations through Telegram channels or groups named “Trade With Karol” and “PANKAJ BHARDWAJ”. It was further revealed that 12 complaints from different states were linked to 6 bank accounts of the accused.

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Preliminary findings indicate that transactions worth nearly ₹1.5 crore were routed through various accounts operated by the gang. Investigators further discovered that around 1,000 mobile numbers and Telegram accounts had been contacted in the last month and that the accused had created approximately 44 websites allegedly used for gaming, betting, gambling, and cyber fraud activities.

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The Cyber Crime Branch has urged parents and students not to trust Telegram channels, social media posts or any online advertisements that claim to provide question papers of competitive or government examinations in advance, promise changes in results, or guarantee admissions.

Citizens have been advised to rely only on official sources for examination-related information and report suspicious online activities through the Cyber Crime Portal or by calling the national cyber helpline number 1930.

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