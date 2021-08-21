NEP to be implemented in Assam from April 2022, says Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government will implement the New Education Policy (NEP) from April 1, 2022 under which all high schools would be upgraded to senior secondary school.

He said that this process would be completed by the end of march next year.

Chief Minister Sarma informed, "The state government is gearing up to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) from April 1, 2022. Under NEP, all high schools would be upgraded to senior secondary school. The government would upgrade the academic infrastructure of the educational institutions for this purpose within a year."

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "The state government after coming to power made a pledge to provide employment to 1 lakh youth of the state. While fulfilling this promise the state government today launched the appointment process and soon advertisements would be published for several thousand jobs in the education department besides conducting TET."

He also distributed appointment letters to 767 candidates in different directorates of the education department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Out of 767 candidates, 616 applicants were appointed under the Directorate of elementary education, 32, under the secondary education directorate. 113 nominees were designated under the higher education directorate and six were elected under the directorate of the state council of educational research and training.

While speaking about the NEP and additional equipping in the state education department, the Minister said that "The state government would continue implementing new provisions of the policy every year to bring about a transformative change in the education department in the next five years. Science, maths and English would be taught in the English language and the rest of the subjects in the mother tongue. The programme was also addressed by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu. (ANI)