Home / Education / News / New e-teaching app for teachers to monitor students' learning
news

New e-teaching app for teachers to monitor students' learning

An IT firm has come up with a new personalised teaching app with a unique feature facilitating teachers to monitor students during online classes, thus ensuring the effectiveness of classes.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram-based 'Learners India' foresees the use of the novel 'MySchool' in post-Covid times as well, given that regular classes in future will be hybrid, the company said.(File)

An IT firm has come up with a new personalised teaching app with a unique feature facilitating teachers to monitor students during online classes, thus ensuring the effectiveness of classes.

Thiruvananthapuram-based 'Learners India' foresees the use of the novel 'MySchool' in post-Covid times as well, given that regular classes in future will be hybrid, the company said.

The pioneering app, which can be employed both in schools and colleges, permits re-tuning the course material to the tastes of students.

'MySchool' will also help spot each learner's skills and develop them on an individual basis, according to officials with Learners India, that provides teachers futuristic e-tools in changing academic times.

"One can download the MySchool APP and can program it to suit their institution. It has features to support students to excel in curricular as well as co-curricular activities," a company statement said here on Tuesday.

Its principal dashboard facilitates the head of the school or college to get live feedback of all the teaching activities under him or her, it said.

According to the company, the institution, employing 'MySchool', can project ones own name as the software facilitates programming the app to individual needs.

The platform features an instant messaging system for a private communication system within the stakeholders of the school and also has features to link the mentors who can offer special resources from anywhere in the world for the students, it said.

Learners India will provide installation support and users training to all institutions aspiring to use MySchool.

The company further notes that the app, besides giving teachers new ways to engage students in the learning process, enables parents to track and evaluate their children's learning graph in real time, the statement added.

An IT firm has come up with a new personalised teaching app with a unique feature facilitating teachers to monitor students during online classes, thus ensuring the effectiveness of classes.

Thiruvananthapuram-based 'Learners India' foresees the use of the novel 'MySchool' in post-Covid times as well, given that regular classes in future will be hybrid, the company said.

The pioneering app, which can be employed both in schools and colleges, permits re-tuning the course material to the tastes of students.

'MySchool' will also help spot each learner's skills and develop them on an individual basis, according to officials with Learners India, that provides teachers futuristic e-tools in changing academic times.

"One can download the MySchool APP and can program it to suit their institution. It has features to support students to excel in curricular as well as co-curricular activities," a company statement said here on Tuesday.

Its principal dashboard facilitates the head of the school or college to get live feedback of all the teaching activities under him or her, it said.

According to the company, the institution, employing 'MySchool', can project ones own name as the software facilitates programming the app to individual needs.

The platform features an instant messaging system for a private communication system within the stakeholders of the school and also has features to link the mentors who can offer special resources from anywhere in the world for the students, it said.

Learners India will provide installation support and users training to all institutions aspiring to use MySchool.

The company further notes that the app, besides giving teachers new ways to engage students in the learning process, enables parents to track and evaluate their children's learning graph in real time, the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online learning new app learning platform education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP