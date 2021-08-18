Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Next All India Bar Examination to be held on October 24, says BCI
news

Next All India Bar Examination to be held on October 24, says BCI

The next All India Bar Examination will be held on October 24, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said on Tuesday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Next All India Bar Examination to be held on October 24, says BCI(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The next All India Bar Examination will be held on October 24, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said on Tuesday.

The BCI, which is the regulator of law education in the country, said that the last date of online registration form has also been extended to September 15.

The council said in a press note that the extension was granted on the request received from many quarters, including various Bar Councils, advocates and even from many students whose final year LL.B examinations got delayed due to the pandemic and Covid situation.

The BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said that the last date of bank payment is September 20, while the last date for completion of online form is September 25.

The online release of admit cards is October 4, the BCI said. PTI UK SJK RKS RKS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aibe xiii date bar council of india competitive exams
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video

Take a look at the universe through infrared lens in Nasa’s latest post. Watch

Pics of dog named Kutoro wearing a ‘sustainably sourced’ hat goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP