Home / Education / News / NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts
news

NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts

The commerce and industry ministry on Saturday said it has held a competition for designing new and cost effective modern street vending carts to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to Covid-19.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The National Institute of Design (NID) students in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh took part in the competition.(nid.edu.in)

The commerce and industry ministry on Saturday said it has held a competition for designing new and cost effective modern street vending carts to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to Covid-19.

As street vendors use conventional vending carts in the post Covid-19 era, the requirements from a cart have evolved in terms of packaging of goods, display, billing, hygiene, foldability, compactness, mobility, accessories like dustbin, provision for shade, lighting, power supply, it said.

The National Institute of Design (NID) students in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh took part in the competition.

"The objective of the competition was to design a new and cost-effective solution for a modern vending cart to cope with the recent challenges emerging due to Covid-19," it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 street vendors education news
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP