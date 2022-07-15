NIRF 2022 Ranking: IISc Bengaluru tops in universities category, check list here

National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF 2022 Ranking has been released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IISc Bengaluru has topped in universities category.

NIRF 2022 Ranking: Top Universities of India

The list of top 10 universities can be checked below.

IISc, Bengaluru

JNU, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

BHU, Varanasi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

As per the NIRF Ranking the top institution in India overall is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

The ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.