NIRF Rankings 2023: IIM Ahmedabad tops in management category, top 10 list here

Ministry of Education released National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2023 on Monday, June 5. This year again, IIM Ahmedabad secured the top position in the management category. Second place has been again clinched by IIM Bangalore.

IIM Ahmedabad scored 83.20% to get the top rank and IIT Bangalore scored 80.89%.

IIM Kozhikode has jumped two positions up from Rank 5 in 2022 to Rank 3 this year. The overall score of IIM Kozhikode is 76.48%.

On the other hand, IIM Calcutta has slipped to Rank 4 from Rank 3. IIM Lucknow has retained its sixth position this year as well.

Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai has also jumped from 9th rank to 7th rank this year. IIT Madras which was ranked on the tenth position in management category last year has dropped down to 15th position in 2023.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 management institutes

List of Top 10 management institutes as per NIRF Rankings 2023:

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

4. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

As per the NIRF Ranking the top institution in India overall is the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, followed by the Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore.