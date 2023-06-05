NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: IIT Madras tops overall rankings, get list here
NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: India Rankings releasing today.
NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: India Rankings is being released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can be checked at nirfindia.org.
The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
IIT Madras has topped in overall NIRF Rankings, followed by IISc Bangalore in 2nd position and IIT Delhi stood third.
Mon, 05 Jun 2023
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:57 AM
NIRF Rankings: Agriculture and allied sectors top institutes
- Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
2. National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
4. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
5. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:57 AM
India Rankings for 2023: Research institutions top 5
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:54 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top dental colleges of India
1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
5. A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:52 AM
India Rankings 2023: Top 5 medical colleges in India
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:51 AM
NIRF Rankings: Top Institutes of Architecture and Planning
1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
2. National Institute of Technology Calicut
3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
4. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:50 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 law institutes
1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
2. National Law University, New Delhi
3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
4. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:48 AM
India Rankings 2023: Miranda House secures first position
1. Miranda House, New Delhi
2. Hindu College, New Delhi
3. Presidency College, Chennai
4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
5. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
7. Loyola College, Chennai
8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:47 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy institutes of India
1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
2. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
5. Institute of Chemical TechnologyMumbai
6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and ResearchMohali
7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
8. Panjab University, Chandigarh
9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:46 AM
India Rankings 2023 Live: Management top institutes
1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
4. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
8. Indian Institute of Management Indore
9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:44 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering institutes
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:43 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023 Live: Top Universities
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
4. Jadavpur University Kolkata
5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
7. Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamCoimbatore
8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:42 AM
India Rankings 2023: Overall category list
IIT Madras
IISc Bangalore
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
AIIMS, New Delhi
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
JNU, New Delhi
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:36 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 universities
IISc Bangalore
JNU
JMI
Jadavpur University
BHU
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:34 AM
NIRF Rankings 2023: Overall top 3
1: IIT MADRAS
2. IISC
3. IIT Delhi
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 11:30 AM
NIRF Ranking 2023: Begins
NIRF Ranking 2023 has already started at 11 am. The link to watch the event is given above.