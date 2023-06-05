Home / Education / News / NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India, IIT Madras at top again

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India, IIT Madras at top again

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 05, 2023 03:35 PM IST

NIRF Rankings 2023 has been released. IIT Madras tops in engineering category. Check top 10 engineering colleges in India below.

In in NIRF Rankings 2023 released on Monday, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras secured the first position in the engineering category.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India, IIT Madras at top again
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India, IIT Madras at top again

Like last year, this year too IIT Madras has topped the list followed by IIT Delhi and on third is IIT Bombay.

IIT Kanpur and IIT Guwahati has also retained its last year’s position of Rank 4 and Rank 7 respectively.

Rank 5 is secured by IIT Roorkee and rank 6 by IIT Kharagpur. Jadavpur University has come up one position and secured a place among Top 10 this year.

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal which was Rank 10 in 2022 has slipped to Rank 11 this year. Similarly, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli has also lost its last year’s rank. In 2022, it was ranked 8 and this year it stands on Rank 9.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India

Check the list of Top 10 Engineering Institutes of India as per NIRF Ranking 2023

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Complete Engineering colleges list here

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirf nirf india rankings education news + 1 more
nirf nirf india rankings education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out